Whalen hits grand slam, leads Peoria over Kane County

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brady Whalen hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to an 11-7 win over the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Whalen capped a five-run inning and tied the game 5-5 after Brendan Donovan drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

The Chiefs took the lead for good in the fifth when Carlos Soto hit an RBI single, scoring Whalen.

Starter Michael Brettell (4-7) got the win while Kenny Hernandez (4-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Dominic Fletcher homered and tripled, driving in three runs for the Cougars.