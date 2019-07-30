Pineda, Bechina carry Vermont to 9-3 win over State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Marty Bechina had four hits, and Leudeny Pineda allowed just two hits over five innings as the Vermont Lake Monsters defeated the State College Spikes 9-3 on Tuesday.

Pineda (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one run.

Vermont started the scoring in the first inning when Kyle McCann hit a two-run home run.

After the teams traded runs, the Spikes cut into the deficit in the third inning when David Vinsky scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Junior Gonzalez (2-3) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked three.