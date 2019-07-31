Aponte, Rodriguez lift AZL Rangers over AZL Mariners 5-3

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Angel Aponte singled twice, also stealing two bases as the AZL Rangers beat the AZL Mariners 5-3 on Wednesday.

Keyber Rodriguez singled twice, also stealing two bases for AZL Rangers.

Down 2-1 in the second, AZL Mariners tied the game when Cody Grosse hit an RBI single, bringing home Luis Veloz.

The AZL Rangers grabbed the lead in the fourth inning when Keithron Moss scored when a runner was thrown out and Rodriguez scored on a single.

The AZL Rangers tacked on another run in the seventh when Rafy Barete scored on an error.

AZL Mariners saw its comeback attempt come up short after Edwin Gil scored on a groundout in the seventh inning to cut the AZL Rangers lead to 5-3.

John Matthews (1-0) got the win in relief while Adam Macko (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

With the win, AZL Rangers improved to 3-1 against AZL Mariners this season.