Heredia hits walk-off single in 12th, AZL Padres 2 beats AZL Dodgers Lasorda 5-4

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Cristian Heredia hit a walk-off single with one out in the 12th inning, as the AZL Padres 2 defeated the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 5-4 on Wednesday.

Ripken Reyes scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Junior Perez.

Aldrich De Jongh scored on a passed ball in the sixth inning to give the AZL Dodgers Lasorda a 3-1 lead. The AZL Padres 2 came back to take a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning when they crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Anthony Nunez that scored Yeison Santana.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Yhostin Chirinos scored on a wild pitch.

Reliever Blake Baker (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one over three scoreless innings. Gabe Benavides (1-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the Arizona League game.

AZL Padres 2 improved to 3-1 against AZL Dodgers Lasorda this season.