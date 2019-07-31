Yelich takes 17-game hit streak into matchup with Athletics

Milwaukee Brewers (56-52, third in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (61-47, second in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD Athletics: Brett Anderson (9-6, 4.05 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Yelich is riding a 17-game hitting streak as Milwaukee readies to play Oakland.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Athletics are 34-22 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 171 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the club with 23, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Brewers have gone 23-28 away from home. Milwaukee has hit 177 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Yelich leads the club with 36, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats. The Athletics won the last meeting 3-2. Blake Treinen earned his fifth victory and Matt Olson went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Josh Hader registered his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 23 home runs and has 61 RBIs. Olson is 9-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 124 hits and is batting .335. Keston Hiura is 11-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .198 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (hip).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: day-to-day (shoulder), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).