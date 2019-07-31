Still without Williams, Redskins sign OL Penn, Thornton

The Washington Redskins have signed tackle Donald Penn and guard Hugh Thornton to add depth on their offensive line.

Washington is without starting left tackle Trent Williams, who is a training camp holdout. The addition of Penn offsets some of the trouble from Williams' absence.

Offensive lineman Tyler Catalina was released and center Casey Dunn was waived/designated as injured on Wednesday. Catalina threw punches in a fight at practice Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Penn has started 174 NFL games. He played four games last season for Redskins coach Jay Gruden's brother, Jon, with the Oakland Raiders.

The 28-year-old Thornton started 32 games with the Indianapolis Colts from 2013-2015 before an ankle injury forced him to retire. He'll try to make a comeback with Washington, which is thin at guard.