DSL Pirates2 beats DSL Royals2 2-1

, (AP) -- Alexander Mojica scored when a runner was thrown out in the second inning, leading the DSL Pirates2 to a 2-1 win over the DSL Royals2 on Wednesday.

Mojica scored on the play to give the DSL Pirates2 a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Jommer Hernandez and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

After DSL Pirates2 added a run in the fifth on a double by Mojica, the DSL Royals2 cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Ruben De Leon scored on an error.

DSL Pirates2 left-hander Francisco Hodge (5-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jeffry Reynoso (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing one run and three hits over four innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Olivber Moreno singled three times, also stealing a base for the DSL Royals2.

With the win, DSL Pirates2 remains undefeated (11-0) against DSL Royals2 this season.