Seymour leads Jacksonville over Pensacola 4-3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Anfernee Seymour doubled and singled as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-3 on Wednesday.

Down 1-0 in the third, Jacksonville took the lead when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Joe Dunand that scored Riley Mahan.

Following the big inning, the Blue Wahoos cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run home run.

Jacksonville right-hander Edward Cabrera (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Charlie Barnes (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and five hits over six innings.

Jeffers homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Blue Wahoos.

Despite the loss, Pensacola is 13-7 against Jacksonville this season.