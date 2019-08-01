Rodriguez leads AZL White Sox to 7-1 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Jose Rodriguez hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the AZL White Sox to a 7-1 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Thursday.

The single by Rodriguez capped a three-run inning and gave the AZL White Sox a 4-1 lead after Samil Polanco hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The AZL White Sox later added single runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Justin O'Conner (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Josh Shapiro (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

With the win, AZL White Sox improved to 3-1 against AZL Brewers Gold this season.