Clarke, Eden lift Vancouver over Boise 13-5

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Philip Clarke doubled and singled three times, scoring four runs and driving in three as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Boise Hawks 13-5 on Wednesday.

Cameron Eden tripled and doubled with a run and an RBI for Vancouver.

Vancouver had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring six runs in the second inning and four in the third.

In the second, Mc Gregory Contreras hit a three-run double, while Clarke hit a two-run single in the third.

Jared DiCesare (2-0) got the win in relief while Boise starter Jeffri Ocando (1-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The seven extra-base hits for Vancouver included a season-high five doubles.

For the Hawks, Trey Jacobs homered and singled, driving home three runs.