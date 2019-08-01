Bryant, Taylor lead Brooklyn to 6-1 win over Lowell

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Kennie Taylor had two hits and two RBI, and Garrison Bryant allowed just three hits over six innings as the Brooklyn Cyclones topped the Lowell Spinners 6-1 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cyclones and a three-game winning streak for the Spinners.

Bryant (3-1) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Brooklyn started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a forceout, Yoel Romero advanced to second on a hit batsman, went to third on a single by Wilmer Reyes, and then scored on a single by Reyes.

After Brooklyn added three runs in the fourth, the Spinners cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jecorrah Arnold hit an RBI single, scoring Nicholas Northcut.

Bryan Lucas (4-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked two.