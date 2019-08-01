Simmons leads Williamsport over Connecticut 2-1

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Kendall Simmons homered and had two hits as the Williamsport Crosscutters topped the Connecticut Tigers 2-1 on Thursday.

Williamsport went up 2-0 in the third after Simmons hit a solo home run.

The Tigers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Riley Greene scored on a wild pitch.

Spencer Van Scoyoc (3-1) got the win in relief while Connecticut starter Keider Montero (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.