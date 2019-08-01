Bell’s sac fly leads Pulaski to 4-3 win over Danville

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Chad Bell drove in Roberto Chirinos with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Danville Braves on Thursday.

Chirinos scored on the play to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead after he led off the inning with a triple.

Danville answered in the next half-inning when Cody Birdsong hit an RBI double, bringing home Ray Hernandez to tie it up.

Chirinos tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for Pulaski.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hayden Wesneski (1-0) got the win in relief while Justin Yeager (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.