Navarro, Perez and Elizalde lead Monterrey in win

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro, Felix Perez and Sebastian Elizalde each had three hits, as the Sultanes de Monterrey beat the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 11-0 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sultanes and a three-game winning streak for the Tecolotes.

Navarro singled three times, scoring three runs. Perez homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Monterrey started the scoring in the second inning when Perez hit a solo home run.

Monterrey later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a five-run seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Monterrey starter Edgar Gonzalez (12-4) picked up the win after allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Michael Mariot (4-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.

For the Tecolotes, Roberto Valenzuela singled three times. Dos Laredos was held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Monterrey staff recorded its fifth shutout of the year.