Stockton, Lopez fuel 4-1 AZL Reds win over AZL Indians Red

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Lopez hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, and Spencer Stockton struck out nine hitters over six innings as the AZL Reds topped the AZL Indians Red 4-1 on Friday.

The double by Lopez capped a four-run inning and gave the AZL Reds a 4-0 lead after Wendell Marrero hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the AZL Indians Red cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Landy Pena hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Will Bartlett.

Stockton (3-1) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

Brauny Munoz (1-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out four and walked one.