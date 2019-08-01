Perez hits grand slam, leads AZL Padres 2 over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Junior Perez hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 6-4 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Friday.

The grand slam by Perez scored Cristian Heredia, Jarryd Dale, and Ripken Reyes to give the AZL Padres 2 a 5-4 lead.

The AZL Padres 2 tacked on another run in the eighth when Yeison Santana scored on a double play.

Keegan Collett (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Enmanuel Marcano (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Aldo Espinoza doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the AZL Dodgers Lasorda.

AZL Padres 2 improved to 4-1 against AZL Dodgers Lasorda this season.