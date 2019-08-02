Salas leads Puebla to 14-2 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Issmael Salas hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Pericos de Puebla defeated the Bravos de Leon 14-2 on Thursday. The Pericos swept the three-game series with the win.

The home runs by Salas, both two-run shots, came in the first off Yasutomo Kubo and in the fourth off Nicolas Heredia. Miguel Guzman homered and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two in the win.

Puebla right-hander Scott Harkin (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kubo (7-11) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up nine runs and eight hits over two innings.

Matt Clark homered and singled for the Bravos. Cedric Hunter doubled and singled twice.