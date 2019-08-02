Tanielu’s homer leads Round Rock to 15-7 win over Fresno

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Nick Tanielu hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 15-7 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday. With the victory, the Express swept the three-game series.

The home run by Tanielu tied the game 6-6 and capped a five-run inning for Round Rock. Earlier in the inning, Taylor Jones and Chas McCormick hit sacrifice flies.

Round Rock later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Alex De Goti hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout.

Tanner Duncan (3-0) got the win in relief while James Bourque (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Grizzlies, Jose Marmolejos doubled twice, driving home two runs. Jake Noll homered and singled, driving in two runs.