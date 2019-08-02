White Sox look to break 4-game slide against Phillies

Chicago White Sox (46-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (57-51, second in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (6-9, 5.23 ERA) Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-5, 4.01 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Phillies are 33-24 on their home turf. Philadelphia has a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .285.

The White Sox are 19-32 on the road. Chicago has slugged .398 this season. Tim Anderson leads the club with a .477 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 72 RBIs and is batting .252. Segura has 13 hits and is batting .448 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .469. James McCann is 4-for-28 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Brad Miller: 10-day IL (hip).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (hamstring).