Los Angeles hosts San Diego in division matchup

San Diego Padres (50-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-39, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (5-8, 4.52 ERA) Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Los Angeles and San Diego will play on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are 32-16 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has hit 185 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads them with 35, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Padres are 20-24 in division games. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .389. The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-2. Clayton Kershaw notched his 10th victory and Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Joey Lucchesi registered his sixth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 83 RBIs and is batting .330. Smith is 8-for-17 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 69 RBIs and is batting .282. Tatis Jr. is 16-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 60-day IL (back), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).