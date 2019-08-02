O’Hoppe’s double leads Williamsport to 1-0 win over Brooklyn

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Logan O'Hoppe hit a run-scoring double in the first inning to give the Williamsport Crosscutters a 1-0 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday.

Bryson Stott scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a double by O'Hoppe.

Nicolas Torres singled three times in the win.

Junior Tejada (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brooklyn starter Michel Otanez (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Cyclones were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Crosscutters' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.