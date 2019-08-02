Wilson’s homer leads Portland to 7-6 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 7-6 win over the Bowie Baysox on Friday.

The home run by Wilson capped a four-run inning and gave the Sea Dogs a 7-6 lead after C.J. Chatham hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Matthew Gorst (2-6) got the win in relief while Cristian Alvarado (3-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Cedric Mullins doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Baysox.