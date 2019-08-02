Flaherty’s double leads Columbus to 5-3 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Ryan Flaherty hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 5-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Clippers and a three-game winning streak for the Indians.

The double by Flaherty came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Clippers a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Yu Chang hit an RBI double, bringing home Flaherty.

The Clippers tacked on another run in the ninth when Eric Haase hit an RBI triple, driving in Ka'ai Tom.

Indianapolis saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ke'Bryan Hayes drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Christian Kelley in the ninth inning to cut the Columbus lead to 5-3.

Columbus right-hander Michael Peoples (8-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Mitch Keller (7-5) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.