Thompson hits grand slam, leads Down East over Frederick

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Bubba Thompson hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 7-4 win over the Frederick Keys on Friday.

The grand slam by Thompson scored Yohel Pozo, Sherten Apostel, and Josh Altmann to give the Wood Ducks a 4-0 lead.

Trailing 7-1, the Keys cut into the deficit with three runs in the sixth inning, including an error that scored Brett Cumberland.

Down East starter Tim Brennan (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ofelky Peralta (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over four innings.

Robert Neustrom doubled and singled twice for the Keys.

With the win, Down East remains undefeated (5-0) against Frederick this season.