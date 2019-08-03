Fabela’s double leads Mexico to 7-6 win over Campeche

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jesus Fabela hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 7-6 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Friday.

The double by Fabela gave the Diablos Rojos a 7-4 lead and capped a five-run inning for Mexico. Earlier in the inning, Mexico tied the game when Oziel Flores scored on an error.

In the top of the ninth, Campeche scored on a single by Fernando Perez that brought home Jasson Atondo. In the following at-bat, Asael Sanchez hit an RBI single, bringing home Olmo Rosario to cut the Mexico lead to 7-6.

Ulises Lopez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Irving Machuca (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Atondo singled four times, scoring three runs for the Piratas. Jay Austin singled three times.