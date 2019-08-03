Alfonseca hits grand slam, leads AZL Indians Blue over AZL Dodgers Mota

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Pedro Alfonseca hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to an 11-9 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the AZL Indians Blue and a three-game winning streak for the AZL Dodgers Mota.

The grand slam by Alfonseca scored Jothson Flores, Gaspar Palacio, and Victor Nova to give the AZL Indians Blue an 11-3 lead.

AZL Dodgers Mota cut the deficit to 11-9 behind an error, an error and an error and a solo home run by Ismael Alcantara.

Jhonneyver Gutierrez (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Dodgers Mota starter Joe Broussard (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Alcantara homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two for the AZL Dodgers Mota.