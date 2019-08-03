Frazier’s homer leads Scranton/WB to 9-6 win over Lehigh Valley

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Clint Frazier hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 9-6 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday.

The home run by Frazier, part of a five-run inning, gave the RailRiders an 8-6 lead before Thairo Estrada hit an RBI double later in the inning.

David Sosebee (4-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tyler Gilbert (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.