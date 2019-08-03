Portland takes on Minnesota United FC following Paredes’ 2-goal game

Portland Timbers (9-8-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (10-7-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cristhian Paredes leads Portland into a matchup with Minnesota United FC after registering two goals against Los Angeles.

Minnesota United FC is 5-2-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota United FC is seventh in the Western Conference giving up 30 goals.

The Timbers are 5-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 4-0-1 when it scores more than two goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Gregus leads Minnesota United FC with six assists. Mason Toye has four goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Sebastian Blanco leads Portland with eight assists. Brian Fernandez has seven goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Portland: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, five shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Kevin Molino (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Diego Chara, Marco Farfan (injured).