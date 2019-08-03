Moquete’s single leads DSL Cardinals Blue to 2-1 win over DSL Orioles2

, (AP) -- Darlin Moquete hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Blue to a 2-1 win over the DSL Orioles2 on Saturday.

The single by Moquete scored Luis Rodriguez and Jose Zapata to give the DSL Cardinals Blue a 2-0 lead.

The DSL Orioles2 cut into the deficit in the third inning when Anyelo Reyes scored when a runner was caught stealing.

Allinson Benitez (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Orioles2 starter Orlando Fulgencio (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Cardinals Blue improved to 5-1 against DSL Orioles2 this season.