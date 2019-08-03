Thiem wins Kitzbuehel title as ‘childhood dream’ comes true

Dominic Thiem won his 14th career ATP title and first in Austria when he beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-6 (0), 6-1 at the Generali Open on Saturday.

The fourth-ranked Austrian, who didn't drop a set all week in the last clay-court event of the season, called it "a big childhood dream of mine" to win the high-altitude tournament in the Austrian Alps.

Thiem ended the successful run of Ramos-Vinolas, who won the second title of his career in Gstaad six days ago.

The 69th-ranked Spaniard led 5-4 in the opening set when the match was suspended because of rain, but Thiem dominated after play resumed and conceded just two more games.

He closed out the victory on his first match point when Ramos-Vinolas hit a return long.