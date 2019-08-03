Oferman’s double leads DSL Colorado to 10-7 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Justin Oferman hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Colorado to a 10-7 win over the DSL Mariners on Saturday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the DSL Colorado.

The double by Oferman, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Colorado a 9-7 lead before Jean Perez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The DSL Mariners tied the game 7-7 when Carlos Fernandez scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Luis Amoroso (1-0) got the win in relief while Abrahan Lopez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.