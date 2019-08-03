Berelleza’s double leads DSL Cubs1 to 6-5 win over DSL Rays2

, (AP) -- Luis Berelleza hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Cubs1 to a 6-5 win over the DSL Rays2 on Saturday.

The double by Berelleza scored Jonathan Rodriguez and Miller Chacon to give the DSL Cubs1 a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth, DSL Rays2 cut into the deficit on a single by Yonathan Pierre that scored Roimer Bolivar.

Marco Prieto (3-0) got the win in relief while Victor Lopez (2-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.