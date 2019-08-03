Vellojin hits walk-off single in 11th, DSL Reds beats DSL White Sox 6-5

, (AP) -- Daniel Vellojin hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the DSL Reds defeated the DSL White Sox 6-5 on Saturday. The DSL Reds swept the short two-game series with the win.

Junior Tamares scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Vellojin.

Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to help give the DSL Reds a 4-2 lead. The DSL White Sox came back to take a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning when Richard Garcia hit a three-run home run.

DSL Reds tied the game 5-5 in the seventh when Vellojin scored on an error.

DSL Reds starter Jose Franco went six innings, allowing two runs and eight hits while striking out four. Andry Cuevas (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Frander Veras (2-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.