Del Rosario, Mantecon lead DSL Orioles1 to 12-4 win over DSL D-backs1

, (AP) -- Michael Mantecon had three hits and scored two runs, and Carlos Del Rosario struck out 10 hitters over five innings as the DSL Orioles1 topped the DSL D-backs1 12-4 on Saturday. The DSL Orioles1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Del Rosario (1-1) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one run and two hits.

DSL Orioles1 had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in each of the first, fourth, and eighth innings.

The key inning was the first, when Josue Cruz hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yoscar Pimentel (1-6) went three innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Orioles1 improved to 9-3 against DSL D-backs1 this season.