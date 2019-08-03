Paredes leads GCL Yankees East to 4-0 win over GCL Phillies West

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Edward Paredes allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the GCL Yankees East over the GCL Phillies West in a 4-0 win on Saturday.

Paredes (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two.

In the second inning, GCL Yankees East took a 1-0 lead on a single by Alexander Vargas that scored Leonel Hernandez. The GCL Yankees East scored again in the third when D'Vaughn Knowles hit an RBI single and Alex Guerrero and Starlin Paulino scored on an error.

Brandon Ramey (0-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The GCL Phillies West were blanked for the third time this season, while the GCL Yankees East's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, GCL Phillies West is 4-2 against GCL Yankees East this season.