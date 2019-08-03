Santana leads DSL Giants to 14-8 win over DSL Royals2

, (AP) -- Rayner Santana hit three home runs and drove in nine runs, as the DSL Giants defeated the DSL Royals2 14-8 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Giants swept the short two-game series.

Santana hit a three-run shot in the first, a two-run shot in the fourth and a three-run shot in the ninth. Ronaldo Flores homered and singled twice, scoring four runs while driving in two in the win.

Jose Perez (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Royals2 starter Johnfi Liquet (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Yesi Medina doubled twice for the DSL Royals2. Frank Herrera singled three times.