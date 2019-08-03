Yankees slugger Encarnación breaks wrist when hit by pitch

New York Yankees first baseman Edwin Encarnacion stretches to catch a throw from relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in New York. Jackie Bradley Jr. was out on the play. AP Photo

Edwin Encarnación joined the New York Yankees' lengthy injured list, breaking his right wrist when hit by a pitch from Boston reliever Josh Smith in the eighth inning of a doubleheader opener Saturday.

Encarnación, the Yankees designated hitter, stayed in the game and the team said initial X-rays were negative. He then went for a CT scan, which revealed the fracture.

Encarnación will remain in New York during the team's upcoming trip and be re-evaluated. There was no word on how long he might be sidelined, or whether he would play again this season.

The Yankees recalled first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Acquired from Seattle on June 15 for minor league right-hander Juan Then, the 36-year-old Encarnación has 30 home runs this season while hitting .240 with 76 RBIs. He is batting .238 with nine homers and 27 RBIs in 36 games for the Yankees.

He became the 15th Yankees player currently on the disabled list, joining catcher Gary Sánchez (left groin strain), outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (sprained right knee), first baseman Luke Voit (sports hernia), right-handers Luis Severino and Dellin Betances (lat muscles) and left-hander CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation).