Castro’s homer leads Tijuana to 8-4 win over Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Leandro Castro hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to an 8-4 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Saturday.

The home run by Castro, part of a four-run inning, gave the Toros a 5-1 lead before Jesus Valdez scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The Toros later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Castro hit an RBI single, while Yeison Asencio hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Tijuana southpaw Orlando Lara (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Sanchez (8-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over five innings.

Juan Perez homered and singled for the Saraperos. Jorge Vazquez homered and singled.