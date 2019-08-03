Blair’s run leads Danville to 4-3 win over Princeton

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Connor Blair scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 4-3 win over the Princeton Rays on Saturday. The Braves snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The play, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Willie Carter hit an RBI double later in the inning.

After Danville crossed the plate for two runs in the first inning, Princeton took a 3-2 lead behind two hits and two RBI from Nick Schnell.

Alger Hodgson (1-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ryan Allain (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Rays, Jake Guenther singled three times.