JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Chandler Redmond hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Saturday.

John Witkowski (2-0) got the win in relief while Adams Cuevas (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Blue Jays, Spencer Horwitz doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs. D.J. Daniels had a pair of hits.