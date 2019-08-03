Brito, Burns and Kivlehan lead Buffalo in win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Socrates Brito had four hits, while Andy Burns and Patrick Kivlehan had four and three, respectively, as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Syracuse Mets 9-7 on Saturday.

Brito doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs. Burns doubled and singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Down 3-2 in the third, Syracuse grabbed the lead when Dilson Herrera hit a two-run home run.

Buffalo answered in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead for good when Michael De La Cruz doubled to bring home Burns and Jordan Patterson.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bisons later added three runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Kivlehan hit a three-run home run, while Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Syracuse saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ruben Tejada and Ali Sanchez scored on wild pitches in the ninth to cut the Buffalo lead to 9-7.

Buffalo starter T.J. Zeuch (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Zach Lee (4-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and 11 hits over three innings.