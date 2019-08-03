Vargas leads Jackson to 7-1 win over Mobile

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Emilio Vargas hurled seven scoreless innings, leading the Jackson Generals over the Mobile BayBears in a 7-1 win on Saturday.

Vargas (3-3) allowed three hits while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

Jackson batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including an RBI single by Pavin Smith.

Max Herrmann (0-2) went five innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

With the win, Jackson improved to 10-3 against Mobile this season.