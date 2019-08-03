Bohm’s homer leads Reading to 7-2 win over Altoona

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 7-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday.

The home run by Bohm gave the Fightin Phils a 5-2 lead and capped a five-run inning for Reading. Earlier in the inning, Reading tied the game when Mickey Moniak hit an RBI single.

Reading left-hander David Parkinson (8-7) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cody Bolton (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.