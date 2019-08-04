Hernandez leads AZL Rangers to 5-2 win over AZL Giants Orange

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez homered and had two hits as the AZL Rangers beat the AZL Giants Orange 5-2 on Sunday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the AZL Giants Orange.

Up 1-0 in the third, AZL Rangers extended its lead when Hernandez hit a solo home run.

Trailing 5-1, the AZL Giants Orange cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Raiber Gutierrez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rodolfo Bone.

AZL Rangers starter Rosmer Inojosa (3-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Nick Avila (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing two runs and three hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Najee Gaskins doubled and singled twice for the AZL Giants Orange. Bone tripled and singled.