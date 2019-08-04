Emodi hits walk-off single in 10th, Idaho Falls beats Billings 3-2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Michael Emodi hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Billings Mustangs 3-2 on Saturday.

Brady McConnell scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Clay Dungan.

The Mustangs tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Leonardo Seminati hit a solo home run.

Reliever Joe Lienhard (1-0) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Ryan Dunne (1-3) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Pioneer League game.