GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jothson Flores hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to an 11-5 win over the AZL D-backs on Sunday.

The double by Flores scored Jhonkensy Noel to give the AZL Indians Blue a 6-3 lead.

Nick Gallagher (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jesus Munoz (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.