Garza’s homer leads Hillsboro to 7-6 win over Salem-Keizer

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- David Garza hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 7-6 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Saturday.

The home run by Garza scored Nick Grande and Ricky Martinez to give the Hops a 7-5 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Salem-Keizer cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Harrison Freed.

Jacob Stevens (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Salem-Keizer starter Conner Nurse (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Alexander Canario homered, doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs for the Volcanoes. Freed was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs.