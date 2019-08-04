Weeks’ homer leads Albuquerque to 8-4 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Drew Weeks hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to an 8-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday. With the victory, the Isotopes snapped an eight-game losing streak.

The home run by Weeks gave the Isotopes a 5-3 lead and capped a five-run inning for Albuquerque. Earlier in the inning, Albuquerque tied the game when Roberto Ramos hit a two-run home run.

The Isotopes later tacked on three runs in the seventh, including a single by Ramos that scored Sam Hilliard.

Starter Tim Melville (8-5) got the win while Kyle Bird (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Sounds, Adam Moore singled four times. Matt Davidson homered and singled, driving in two runs.