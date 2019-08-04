Cardinals, streaking Goldschmidt set for matchup against Athletics

St. Louis Cardinals (58-51, second in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (63-48, second in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-7, 4.47 ERA) Athletics: Tanner Roark (6-7, 4.24 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis' Goldschmidt puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Athletics.

The Athletics are 36-23 in home games. Oakland has hit 174 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Matt Chapman leads the team with 24, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

The Cardinals have gone 27-28 away from home. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.07, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.00. The Athletics won the last meeting 8-3. Mike Fiers earned his 10th victory and Chad Pinder went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Dakota Hudson took his sixth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 54 extra base hits and is batting .259. Matt Olson is 9-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 45 extra base hits and is batting .255. Paul Goldschmidt is 16-for-42 with three doubles, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .214 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: 10-day IL (hip), Josh Phegley: 10-day IL (thumb).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Carpenter: 10-day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).