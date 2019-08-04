Heyward leads Richmond to 3-2 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Jacob Heyward had two hits and scored two runs as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Harrisburg Senators 3-2 on Sunday.

Richmond started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Heyward stole second and then scored on a single by Johneshwy Fargas.

After Richmond added two runs, the Senators cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ian Sagdal hit an RBI single, scoring Luis Garcia.

The Senators saw their comeback attempt come up short after Garcia scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Richmond lead to 3-2.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Richmond's Brandon Lawson and Harrisburg's Kevin McGowan delivered great starts. Lawson (5-6) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits to get the win. He also struck out six and walked one. McGowan (1-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.